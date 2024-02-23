Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Up 51.7%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 51.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 18,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 24,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 51.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.