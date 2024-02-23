Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ERII stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

