Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $15.00. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 104,099 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,343 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $854.02 million, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.