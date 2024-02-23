Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

NYSE:ERF opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

