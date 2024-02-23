enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91. enGene has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

