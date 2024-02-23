Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $264.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.22.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $265.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average is $213.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $267.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

