Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQNR. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 166,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.