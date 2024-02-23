Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

