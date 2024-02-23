Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 903,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,524 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

