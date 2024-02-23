Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stepan’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCL opened at $91.96 on Thursday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

