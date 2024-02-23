Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Boeing Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.54 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.28 and its 200 day moving average is $215.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

