Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ESNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $56.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.