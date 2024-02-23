Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,956,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after buying an additional 1,441,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after buying an additional 1,371,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.67 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

