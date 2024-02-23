Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

