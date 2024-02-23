Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.12.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $133.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

