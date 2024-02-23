Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $64.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.12.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Trading Down 8.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

ETSY opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $133.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.