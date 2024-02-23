Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Everbridge stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $373,135. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,650,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

