Evercore ISI Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $133.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after acquiring an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

