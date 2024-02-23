Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

