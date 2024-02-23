Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.