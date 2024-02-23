Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 1,474,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 253,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.13 million, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.29.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

