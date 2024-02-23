Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $643.19

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 643.19 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 643.19 ($8.10), with a volume of 5046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632.20 ($7.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,946.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 614.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 600.11.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

