First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,841 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

