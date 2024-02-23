First National Advisers LLC Buys 12,804 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

