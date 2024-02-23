First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.56.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

