FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FE opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

