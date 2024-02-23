Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowserve by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

