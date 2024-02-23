Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

