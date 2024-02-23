Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,623,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

