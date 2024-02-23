Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

