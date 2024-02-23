Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Friedman Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $17.83 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.34.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
