Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $17.83 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 153,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

