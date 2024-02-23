Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

