Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.31.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
