Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Futu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

