FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By Zacks Research

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Down 0.4 %

RGEN stock opened at $193.40 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 327.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Repligen by 130.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 27.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

