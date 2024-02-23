FY2024 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Cut by Scotiabank

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Albemarle stock opened at $118.18 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

