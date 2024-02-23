FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.88). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.96) per share.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.