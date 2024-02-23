FY2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $15.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.60. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.33 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.96.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.