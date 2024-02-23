FY2024 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Cut by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.56. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.