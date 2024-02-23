Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.83. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 798,137 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after buying an additional 1,229,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 534,650 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

About Genworth Financial

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

