GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $42.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,791,000 after buying an additional 222,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after buying an additional 2,585,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 344,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

