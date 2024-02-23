GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $57,518,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL opened at $35.24 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

