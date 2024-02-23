Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

