Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
