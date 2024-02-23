Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

GGG opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. Graco has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,450,183. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

