GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.53. Approximately 382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOUT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

