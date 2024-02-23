Guess?, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

