Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 16,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 21,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

