Harvard Management Co. Inc. Sells 672,665 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672,665 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 26.0% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average is $136.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.