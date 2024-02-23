Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.