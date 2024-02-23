Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $16.79 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.